The NFL’s first half surprise team takes the field on Thursday night — looking to extend their record to 8-0 by taking down a division rival. The San Francisco 49ers head on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

San Francisco has been absolutely brilliant thus far, and is primed to capture the NFC West and perhaps even home field throughout the NFC playoffs. No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa has led a ferocious 49er defense. While offensively, Jimmy Garoppolo — back from an injury which sidelined him nearly all of last season — has proved an effective signal caller, leading a solid San Francisco attack.

Things have also gone a little better than many expected for Arizona — led by rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals have reached the halfway point of their season at 3-4-1. And — particularly with a win on Thursday night — they cannot yet be counted out of the NFC wild card race.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call. You can watch the action via Fubo TV. The game can also be seen on Amazon. An Amazon Prime subscription is required.

