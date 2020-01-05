After sitting on the sidelines Saturday watching the AFC doubleheader, four NFC teams take the field Sunday to begin their postseason. The action begins in New Orleans — where the NFC South champion Saints host the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints appeared ticketed for a No. 1 seed for much of the year. But a loss to San Francisco changed the calculus. And now, the Saints may only get a Wild Card round home game. Still, New Orleans looks to be a very tough out this January. Longtime quarterback Drew Brees leads a high-powered attack for the Saints — one which figures to put up points on everybody.

If anyone can stop them, though, it might be the Vikings. Their defense has surrendered just 18.9 points per game, making them top five in the league. Superb running back Dalvin Cook is the standout of a strong Vikings offense. But questions remain about quarterback Kirk Cousins — whose track record in big games is spotty. A poor performance against Green Bay at home two weeks ago cost the Vikings potentially a first-round bye. Now, they’ll have to defeat one of the best home teams of this era in their building. In order to do so, Cousins and the rest of the Vikings will need to be at their best.

Kickoff is shortly after 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call. The action can be streamed free with a cable subscription on pc, cell phone, or tablet via the Fox Sports site. The Fox Sports app can be downloaded via both the iTunes store, and the Google Play store.

