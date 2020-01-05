Wild Card weekend concludes with a fascinating matchup between the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles and the NFC West runner-up Seattle Seahawks.

Despite the fact that Seattle has an 11-5 record compared to Philly’s 9-7, and despite the fact that the Seahawks prevailed when these two squads met on Nov. 24, the Eagles are the host for Sunday’s matchup by virtue of their division title. It hasn’t been pretty for Philadelphia, which needed to reel off four straight wins at the end of their year to earn their spot. But now that they’re in the dance, this battle-tested club, two years removed from the Lombardi trophy, figures to be formidable. Though many players on the team have gotten a ton of postseason experience the past two seasons, quarterback Carson Wentz will get his first ever playoff start on Sunday.

Seattle was just a few inches short of having the entire NFC playoffs run through their extremely tough home field. But because tight end Jacob Hollister was stopped just short of the goal line at the end of Seattle’s Week 17 game against the 49ers, the Seahawks will now, most likely, have to win three road games in order to get to the Super Bowl. This group, however, seems to have a shot to make a deep run — as they too carry plenty of playoff experience into Sunday’s showdown.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth have the call. The action will be streamed live on the NBC Sports website, and can also be streamed on mobile devices via the NBC Sports app. The app can be downloaded via Apple’s iTunes Store and the Google Play Store. A cable subscription is required for the NBC Sports stream.

