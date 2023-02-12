The time has come. Two weeks of endless hype mercifully comes to a close Sunday night when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII — live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

The NFC champion Eagles have steamrolled the competition thus far in the playoffs — scoring huge blowout victories over the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers en route to Glendale. Still, with the Giants widely considered to have dramatically overachieved with a subpar roster, and the Niners forced to play much of the NFC title game without a single healthy quarterback, there are lingering questions about the quality of competition the Eagles defeated to punch their Super Bowl ticket. Those questions figure to be resolved on Sunday — as Kansas City is almost certain to provide a much tougher challenge.

The Chiefs are making their third Super Bowl appearance in the last five years — having won over San Francisco at the end of the 2019 season, and lost to Tampa Bay to punctuate the 2020 campaign. The health of all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in question — as he suffered an ankle injury in the AFC divisional round game against Jacksonville three weeks ago. But the signal caller seems likely to be better than he was two weeks ago in a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game.

The current odds reflect what the public believes to be an extremely tight contest. As of this writing, Philadelphia is a 1.5 point favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call. You can stream the game online via the Fox Sports app (which does require a cable or satellite subscription).

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com