How to Watch the 2020 NFL Draft Live Stream Online

With sports fans across America thirsty for new content amid the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL is here to fill the void — at least somewhat. A very different NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

Some have scrutinized the NFL’s decision to continue with the draft amid the coronavirus outbreak, while others have joked “this is our Super Bowl.”

For the first time ever, the three-day event will take place exclusively online with no in-person ceremony. All 32 teams will be part of a single stream and three representatives per team will be able to make a pick.

It will be no surprise when the Cincinnati Bengals, who hold the No. 1 pick, will take LSU’s Joe Burrow. Burrow broke numerous passing records for Tigers last season, including passing for 60 touchdowns en route to a national championship. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is expected to go No. 2 overall to the Washington Redskins. After that, the draft is wide open.

Among the biggest questions ahead of the draft; what is the health status of star Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa? Will the Patriots draft a quarterback after the departure of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? And should teams like the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers trade up to land their future signal callers?

Coverage of the virtual NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Radio. You can stream the NFL Draft on ESPN. NFL Network will also begin special draft coverage before then here. A cable subscription is required to access the free stream

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]