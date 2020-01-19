For football purists, the season ends Sunday.

Yes, the Super Bowl remains, but that’s a spectacle as much as it is a football game. For week-in, week-out NFL die-hards, the season reaches its peak with Sunday’s championship doubleheader.

The AFC takes the stage first — as the Kansas City Chiefs host the surging Tennessee Titans in a battle for the the first of two spots in Super Bowl LIV.

It didn’t look like Kansas City would be here, during the second quarter of last week’s game against the Houston Texans. Houston raced out to a 24-0 lead, and all appeared lost for the AFC West division winners. But the Chiefs launched a furious rally, and actually erased the deficit before halftime. They went on to win 51-31 in a wild shootout. If the Chiefs manage to put 51 on the board again, they can book their reservations for Miami right now. But the points figure to be a little harder to come by this week against a red hot Tennessee defense.

The Titans are on something of a magic carpet ride. First, they took down New England on the road. Then, they toppled No. 1 seeded Baltimore. A win in Kansas City Sunday would cap a historic run for this No. 6 seeded squad. They’ve done it, so far, with strong defense and a lethal ground attack. Running back Derrick Henry is carrying his squad — gashing defenses and putting up unfathomable numbers thus far in these playoffs. On Sunday, he’ll need to be even better — as the Titans are hoping to keep the potent Chiefs offense on the sidelines as much as possible by controlling the clock.

Kickoff is shortly after 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo have the call. The game can be streamed via CBS All Access, which is a pay subscription service. However, users can sign up for a one-week free trial via this link.

