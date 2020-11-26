How to Watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team — NFL Thanksgiving Game Live Stream Online

It’s been a mightily disappointing season for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team. But thanks to the historically bad NFC East, both teams are still very much in the hunt for a playoff spot.

The winner of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day tilt in Arlington will be the only NFC squad with 4 wins — a remarkably low number for a division leader 11 games into a season. And so despite the fact that these two clubs aren’t very good, this game should have playoff intensity.

Also, both teams have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. Both teams come in off of wins — with the Cowboys particularly impressing by turning back the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Minneapolis.

And the atmosphere will be somewhat normal. There will be fans on hand at AT&T Stadium on Thursday. A crowd in excess of 20,000, roughly 25 percent of capacity, is expected.

Kickoff is shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call. The action can be streamed free with a cable subscription on pc, cell phone, or tablet via the Fox Sports site. The Fox Sports app can be downloaded via both the iTunes store, and the Google Play store.

