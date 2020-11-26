How to Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans — NFL Thanksgiving Game Live Stream Online

In a year where so much is different, one thing has remained the same: The Detroit Lions stink.

And just like always, they will offend NFL fans for three hours on Thanksgiving Day with a putrid brand of football. Yes, it’s a uniquely American tradition to turn on the television early Thursday afternoon, and watch the Lions muck their way through a game against some usually superior foe.

This year, however, the Lions just might have a chance. The 4-6 Detroit squad, which would probably need to win their remaining six games to have a chance at the playoffs in a highly-competitive NFC, are taking on the 3-7 Houston Texans — who have massively disappointed this season. These two clubs have had putrid seasons. But at least the game should be competitive.

There will be no fans on hand at Ford Field Thursday. But at least the tradition of mediocre football on turkey day in the Motor City endures. It’s one thing for which we can all be truly thankful.

Kickoff is shortly after 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo have the call. The game can be streamed via CBS All Access, which is a pay subscription service. However, users can sign up for a free trial via this link.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]