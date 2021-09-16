How to Watch the New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team Live Stream Online

As the NFL continues its attempt at making Thursday Night Football a must-watch television event, the league kicks off its Week 2 schedule with one of their premier rivalries, as the New York Giants travel to the nation’s capital for a matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Despite featuring two franchises with storied pasts, both teams enter Week 2 of the NFL season with 0-1 records after inauspicious starts to their season. Typically, teams that start the season 0-2 have just a 12 percent chance of making the playoffs. Meaning this Week 2 matchup between WFT and the Giants has season defining implications.

WFT limps into Week 2 having already lost their starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to injury. Fitzpatrick left their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip injury that expects him to miss eight weeks. 28-year-old Taylor Heinicke, who started Washington’s lone playoff game last season, gets the nod in replace of Fitzpatrick.

Amazingly, Heinicke is the ninth starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team since 2018. For the Giants, third-year starter Daniel Jones will continue to try and prove he is developing as a passer and protector of the football.

But if Jones wants to build off his surprising 4-0 career record against Washington’s imposing defense, the Giants will likely need strong contributions from running back Saquon Barkley. The 24-year-old former Pro-Bowl back was officially listed as questionable as he tries to regain his superstar form after missing most of 2020 with an ACL tear.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call. NFL Network is the only national TV network airing the game, but local markets can access the broadcast on NBC. Live streaming is available on the NFL app with a cable subscription, while Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football streaming package does not kick in until Week 5.

