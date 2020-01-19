The NFC Championship is on the line Sunday night in Santa Clara — as the NFC West-winning San Francisco 49ers host the NFC North-conquering Green Bay Packers.

San Francisco thoroughly dominated Minnesota last week to earn their spot in this contest. That victory was the latest highlight in what has been a remarkable season for the 49ers — who bested a determined Seattle Seahawks squad for the division crown, as well as the reigning NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. One more victory, and San Francisco will head back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013.

It speaks to the brilliant talent of all-world quarterback Aaron Rodgers that the Packers seem to have been off for so much of the season — and yet here they sit, one game away from the Super Bowl. Green Bay survived a tough battle with Seattle a week ago at Lambeau, and now hit the road looking for the big upset. But still, is it ever really an upset when a team quarterbacked by Aaron Rodgers wins?

Kickoff is shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call. The action can be streamed free with a cable subscription on pc, cell phone, or tablet via the Fox Sports site. The Fox Sports app can be downloaded via both the iTunes store, and the Google Play store.

