How to Watch the Super Bowl Online and Live Stream on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV

The Super Bowl LIII goes down this Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the Los Angeles Rams going up against the New England Patriots.

The game is expected to be action-packed: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is looking to get his sixth Super Bowl ring, having been denied it last year. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has sparked a debate over whether defensive players can win MVP — he’s expected to be a nightmare for the Patriots’ offensive line.

The Rams are led by Sean McVay, the youngest coach in NFL history, the Patriots by Bill Belichick, who could become the oldest coach to ever win a Super Bowl.

Maroon 5 will be performing the halftime show.

The big game will air on CBS Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST, and will be available to watch online via streaming service FuboTV.

FuboTV offers live streaming of more than 100 networks, from news to sports, and is available online as well as on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Watch here.

[Image via screengrab]

