Team U.S.A. is just three wins away from securing its second consecutive world cup. Friday afternoon, they take on host nation France in one of the most highly-anticipated matches in the history of the Women’s World Cup.

The American squad survived a tight contest with Spain on Monday. Megan Rapinoe booted home a penalty kick late in the second half to give her squad a 2-1 lead which it would not relinquish. Now, they get the host nation — in what should be a terrific match before a raucous crowd.

Television coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The match can be streamed Fox Sports Go, which requires a cable subscription.

[featured photo via LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images]

