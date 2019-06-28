How to Watch Women’s World Cup Soccer — U.S. vs. France Quarterfinal Match Live Stream Online
Team U.S.A. is just three wins away from securing its second consecutive world cup. Friday afternoon, they take on host nation France in one of the most highly-anticipated matches in the history of the Women’s World Cup.
The American squad survived a tight contest with Spain on Monday. Megan Rapinoe booted home a penalty kick late in the second half to give her squad a 2-1 lead which it would not relinquish. Now, they get the host nation — in what should be a terrific match before a raucous crowd.
Television coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The match can be streamed Fox Sports Go, which requires a cable subscription.
[featured photo via LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images]
