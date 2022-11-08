Howard Stern Demolishes ‘F*cking Douchebag’ Kyrie Irving For Sharing Anti-Semitic Movie Clip

Radio icon Howard Stern tore into Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving this week, hitting Irving hard for tweeting out a clip from a movie that contained many anti-Semitic tropes.

Irving shared a clip from the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” Irving claimed he did not promote the film and faced backlash from fans after a few wore t-shirts that read “Fight anti-Semitism” across the front. When Irving had the opportunity to apologize after practice, he did not. After the failed attempt at an apology, the Nets suspended Irving for five games at minimum. Irving posted an apology hours after the Nets announced the suspension.

Stern went after Irving on Monday for his anti-Semitic post in an explicit tirade only Stern could do.

“This Kyrie Irving, who’s a complete douchebag,” Stern said. “I mean, what a fucking, you know he’s a flat earther? He’s a fucking douchebag.”

Stern, who took more than a week to discuss Irving’s situation, began to explain what happened.

“Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Kyrie was on Twitter, and he reposted a thing for a book and a movie about how the Jews are killing the world or something, you know, something like that,” Stern added. “Of course, it was a shit storm.”

Stern read the exchange of Irving’s back-and-forth with the media a few days after he initially shared the clip. Stern began to mock Irving’s intentions.

“Just playing a game of semantics; he’s just a fucking moron,” Stern continued as he impersonated Irving. “‘Just let me hate the Jews, for God’s sake, don’t bust my balls. I just wanna go on Twitter and hate Jews. Can’t you just leave me alone? Everyone hates Jews. Why ya picking on me? I’m just an NBA player. I don’t understand anything. A lot of people hate the Jews. Why ya picking on me? The Earth is flat. I think Jews are lizards—next question. Stop it; Leave me be.'”

Stern elaborated on the state of society and how common it seems that people will say anything to make headlines and think there would be no repercussions.

“I mean, the whole world’s gone nuts,” Stern continued. “Everyone’s just feeling really empowered to say whatever dumb fucking thing is on their brain, and then they go ‘oh come on, come on man.'”

Watch and listen above via SiriusXM.

