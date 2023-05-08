After Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jocic was involved in an altercation with the owner of the Phoenix Suns, Nuggets coach Michael Malone was quick to defend his player.

In the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 3 between the two teams, Suns guard Josh Okogie fell into the stands while trying to save the ball from going out of bounds. The fans – including Suns owner Mat Ishbia – then tried to help Okogie to his feet. Seeing the Nuggets had a numbers advantage with Okogie out of play, Jokic went to retrieve the ball to quickly inbound it. The ball ended up in Ishbia’s hands; and after he initially resisted Jokic trying to pull it away, he was shoved by the center and fell to the ground.

Jokic was ultimately given a technical foul when the referees reviewed the incident.

Malone took exception to that technical.

“I think it’s crazy that Nikola got a technical foul in that situation,” Malone said in the post-game press conference. “He’s going to get the ball and some fan is holding onto the ball like he wants to be a part of the game. Just give the ball up, man. They deemed Nikola doing something that was excessive, I guess, and they gave him the tech. But I still don’t really understand it.”

A reporter then asked Malone if it made a difference that the fan in question was Ishbia.

“I don’t give a shit,” the coach responded. “I really don’t care.”

The NBA is expected to issue a statement on the altercation Monday. The teams play again Tuesday, and there’s a chance Jokic will be suspended for that game.

