Skip Bayless had had enough of Shannon Sharpe, even before Thursday’s Undisputed could get started, staging a walk off the set as Sharpe teased him for picking the Brooklyn Nets over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs.

The mock protest happened right at the top of the show as moderator Jen Hale introduced the two gentlemen, prompting Sharpe to put a cigar in his mouth as Bayless looked on in disbelief.

“I’m on the Nets pack early this morning,” Sharpe exclaimed, taking the cigar in and out of his mouth.

Surprisingly, Bayless was quiet, staring at his show host in shock after losing another bet to former player.

Sharpe jumped back in, “You not gon’ greet me?”

Bayless eventually found the words, throwing his arms in the air as he did so.

“You know what, I just can’t take this!” Bayless announced, storming off the set. “It’s your day, it’s your show, so why don’t you just do it by yourself. I’ve had enough. I’m out. I’m done. Can’t take it!”

Thankfully Shannon has that charismatic personality and was able to reel Skip back to the desk, not before throwing a few more jabs at the sports personality though.

“It isn’t the same without you,” Sharpe said to an offstage Bayless. “I got to give you what you’ve been giving GOAT [LeBron] James and [Nikola] Jokic for the last six weeks. I need to give you all of this.”

The ex-NFL player then turned to the camera to greet the viewers.

“How y’all doing everybody out there,” Sharpe said to the camera. “You know, he’s sulking right now, he’s gonna try to misdirect you, give you the slight of hand because he’s a magician now. Imma give credit, he’s a magician. He can slight of hand you to death.”

The southern charm did the trick as the “magician” Bayless magically appeared back at his seat, only to call out Sharpe and his block letters sign.

“I’m going to take it like a man as opposed to somebody who sits across from me when ‘LeGone’ blows it,” Bayless stated.

“What about this right here?” Sharpe asked about his sign.

“I can’t even read what it says, it’s a bunch of garbage,” Bayless replied.

“It says ‘Celts win as KD [Kevin Durant] misfires’,” Sharpe explained.

Eventually the show hosts were able to start the show as Bayless and Sharpe made up with their usual fist bump to kick off Undisputed.

Watch above via Undisputed

