‘I Just Got Sh*t On’: Norwegian Golfer Viktor Hovland Interrupted Mid-Swing by Bird Droppings at the British Open

If Viktor Hovland considers himself superstitious, he could be in for a very good weekend at the British Open.

On Friday, the Norwegian golfer was preparing for a shot on the 15th hole when he suddenly felt something on his arm. He stopped himself mid-swing to show his caddy what just happened.

“I just got shat on,” Hovland said. The caddy then grabbed a towel from his bag and wiped off the droppings as the two shared a laugh.

A bird just shit on Viktor Hovland. You can actually see the flyby. I shit you not. #TheOpenChampionship pic.twitter.com/RvUbhRW96f — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) July 20, 2023

As Insider analyst Dr. Cork Gaines noted in his tweet, the culprit seemed to appear in the top-left corner of the frame.

According to Birdwatching Buzz, the chances of bird droppings landing on someone are about one in five million, leading some to interpret it as a sign of good luck.

Unfortunately for Hovland, that good luck has yet to show itself. He hit a chip shot to put the ball within five feet of the hole, but then missed the birdie attempt. By the end of Friday’s first round, he was tied for 19th place at -1, four strokes behind the lead.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com