‘I Like My Quarterbacks Married’: Cowherd Compares Complex Marriages to Quarterbacking In NFL Because ‘Football is Hard’

Colin Cowherd claimed that he liked his NFL quarterbacks married because of how difficult it is to play the position, which cannot be simplified.

Cowherd did not like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ comments after their loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Rodgers believed the Packers needed to “simplify” their style of play and thought they would get a better result if they did that.

Cowherd believed married quarterbacks understand how a complex marriage is similar to how difficult it is to play quarterback in the NFL on Tuesday.

“I like that Patrick Mahomes got married,” Cowherd said. “I like my quarterbacks married; why? When you’re married, you gotta walk the dog, gotta pick up crap in the yard, gotta sacrifice for your kids. You don’t always get your way.”

On The Herd, the host explained the similarities between marriage and how to play quarterback in the NFL.

“Marriage is teamwork and sacrifice, so is quarterback,” Cowherd added. “The answers aren’t always simple, but they are for a single guy.”

Cowherd decided to go after Rodgers for his comments after he played back Rodgers’ press conference from Sunday and added that Rodgers is a single guy who is not married.

“Simplify things, yeah [Klyle] Shanahan, [Bill] Belichick, and Andy Reid, Sean Payton, they have very simple teams, not,” Cowherd continued. “Simplicity is not the answer; football’s hard. It’s complex, there’s obstacles for the winning team with a great quarterbacks.”

Cowherd went after Rodgers again for his martial status, or lack thereof.

“Simplify things sounds like what a rich single says,” Cowherd said. Who doesn’t have to pick up crap from the dog or do honey-dos. ‘Hey man, let’s just simplify stuff,’ God, I wish marriage was that easy, and I wish quarterbacking was.”

