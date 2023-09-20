‘I LOSE 10 GRAND ON THAT FIELD GOAL!’ Mad Dog Russo LIVID After LA Rams Kick Last-Second Field Goal to Beat the Spread

When the Los Angeles Rams decided to kick a seemingly meaningless field goal at the end of their Sunday loss to the San Francisco 49ers, gamblers were quick to voice their displeasure.

On Wednesday, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo revealed on First Take that he was one of them.

The Niners went into the matchup 7.5-points favorites according to most sportsbooks. As the game was winding down, they maintained a 10-point lead. Bettors who took the over were just minutes away from winning money before the Rams marched down the field and hit a game-ending field goal that merely decreased the margin of defeat.

On his weekly segment “What Are You Mad About,” Russo took aim at Rams coach Sean McVay for allegedly costing him a five-figure payday.

He even accused Stephen A. Smith — who is friends with McVay — of conspiring against him.

“He’s friendly with McVay,” Russo said of Smith. “He knew about the bet because I told him, ‘I love the Niners today.’ So he called McVay and said, ‘Do me a favor. I hate the guy. Kick a field goal at the end.’

“So McVay kicks a field goal, I lose my bet, and McVay says, ‘The reason why I did it was point differential at the end of the season.’ It’s Week Two of the NFL season! Nobody cares about point differential! So what happens? I lose 10 grand on that field goal! He kicked the field goal (and) I don’t have 10 grand!”

While he was frustrated with the Rams’ decision to kick it, Russo continued to place the blame on Smith somehow.

“That is unbelievable that McVay — at the end of a game when the game is over — because he’s his buddy, and he knew, and he texted McVay, ‘Do me a favor. Burn the jerk and kick the field goal!'” Russo continued. “And he did! And I lose the game because it was a seven-and-a-half-point spread and I took the 49ers! That drove me crazy. That was wrong on you!”

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com