Deion Sanders faced a legion of skeptics ahead of his debut as Colorado head coach. And after his team pulled off a remarkable 45-42 victory at TCU, the coach made sure to scold those critics for doubting.

Colorado stunned the college football world on Saturday with the upset win over TCU — which was ranked No. 17 in the country and reached the national championship game last season. The Buffaloes were 1-11 last season, but Sanders revamped almost the entire roster. Most notably, he brought in his son, Shedeur Sanders to play quarterback. And the younger Sanders dominated the game by throwing for a school record 510 yards and 4 touchdowns.

In a wild postgame news conference, Deion Sanders lambasted the naysayers who doubted his ability to immediately turn around the downtrodden Colorado program.

“Ain’t none of ya’ll thought you were gonna be sitting up here.” Sanders said, taking his victory lap. He added, “Now what? Now what? Everybody quiet now. Now what?”

Sanders then directly confronted a reporter who had evidently been critical of the team ahead of Saturday’s contest.

“What’s up, boss?” Sanders said. “Do you believe now? Hold on, hold on! … Oh no no no! I read through that bull-junk you wrote! I sifted through all that. Oh no, come on! Do you believe? You don’t believe. You just answered it. You don’t believe. Next question.”

The coach added, “I’m not vindictive like that. I just want them to know that I know that you really ain’t with me, you really ain’t with us. You don’t wanna see me win. You don’t wanna see me in victory, or at peace, and have joy. But I love that.”

Watch above.

