Iconic Quarterback Joe Theismann Appears to Leak the New Washington Football Team Name Two Days Before the Reveal

Maybe Washington football legend Joe Theismann is trying to keep everyone guessing, but it certainly sounded like he just leaked the franchise’s new name two days before their big reveal.

“I think the Commanders is a name that is going to be one that hopefully people like going forward,” Theismann told CBS Sports Radio host Damon Amendolara Monday morning.

Was Theismann just trying to endorse the selection or was he confirming it? After previously claiming he had no intel into the new name, Theismann sounded confident that Commanders would be the pick.

Joe Theismann believes fans will embrace the new Washington Commanders I @DAonCBS pic.twitter.com/t2Ch6jN3Sb — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) January 31, 2022

“A Commander, basically, it’s Washington D.C.,” Theismann said on The DA Show. “A lot of commanders in Washington D.C., in the Pentagon and a lot of different branches of the service. So to me, that’s really the way I’m looking at it, as positions of leadership when it comes to the new name.”

“If you win people are going to get excited about it. If you lose, people are going to be upset about it,” Theismann continued. “That’s the way you do it. That’s the bottom line in our business. If you win, people are going to say, ‘You know, I like that, I can cheer for that. Commanders, ya.’ But if you lose, it’s like’ Why did they do that? I’m not happy with that name.’”

Theismann’s leak comes less than a month after former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason reported the franchise was going with the “Admirals” for their new team name. But after winning a Super Bowl for the organization and being honored in their Ring of Fame, Theismann would appear to be closer to the name selection process.

After previously using a name that was demeaning to Native Americans, D.C.’s NFL franchise opted to use the Washington Football Team for the past two seasons. The franchise plans to make their new name and moniker official when it’s revealed Wednesday morning Feb. 2 on the Today Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com