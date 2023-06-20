Newly-unemployed analyst Shannon Sharpe has confirmed that he’ll be back on sports TV in the morning.

The former NFL tight end shared an emotional goodbye on Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed last week after seven years of sitting opposite Skip Bayless. In a Monday tweet, he revealed he’s simply enjoying his free time now before getting right back into the industry.

“I’m enjoying my early morning workouts, late breakfast, and break from wearing a suit every morning… But just for a little while,” Sharpe said. “I’ll be back on (TV) in the mornings soon.”

In May, it was reported that FS1 and Sharpe had agreed to a contract buyout and his final day would be after the NBA Finals. Staying true to that, Sharpe’s last episode as an FS1 employee came the very next day after the Denver Nuggets secured the NBA championship.

Not long after that initial announcement, it was then reported that friction between Sharpe and Bayless had led to the split. Still, the two expressed appreciation for one another on Sharpe’s final day.

Sharpe has yet to reveal where he’ll be taking his media talents.

