‘I’ll Beat the F*ck out of Every One of Y’all!’ Oregon Releases Video Showing Deion Sanders’ Son Talking Trash Before Colorado’s Blowout Loss

Newly released footage revealed that the University of Oregon football team had more than enough motivation against Colorado ahead of its 36-point beatdown.

The Oregon Football Twitter account on Monday posted a lengthy recap of Saturday’s matchup against the Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes. Included in the recap was footage of the team’s Friday meeting and some of the pregame pleasantries exchanged between the Ducks and the Buffaloes.

Everyone saw Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s speech on Saturday accusing Colorado of “playing for clicks,” but Lanning had much more to say to his team the day before.

“Make no mistake about it, this is a Cinderella story,” Lanning said in reference to Colorado’s 3-0 start. “Some people think the Cinderella story always goes a certain way. This game is not about the Cinderella story. It’s about anyone. We always know it’s Oregon versus Oregon. That hasn’t changed.”

The recap then showed Lanning instructing his team to not entertain any of Colorado’s trash talk on the field.

“Rooted in substance,” Lanning said. “Today, we talk with our pads. When they talk, you don’t say shit. You don’t say shit! You talk with these!”

Before kickoff, Colorado players were already putting that to the test.

“I’ll beat the fuck out of every one of y’all and your coach,” said safety Shilo Sanders. “Why y’all so little?”

With Shilo yelling all of this just a few feet away from the Oregon players, another Oregon coach simply looked at his team and told them, “Doesn’t deserve your attention.”

All in all, the recap made it clear that Oregon was focused on paying little attention to the outside noise and handling business as the nation’s 10-ranked team at the time.

Watch above via Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com