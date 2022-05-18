‘I’ll Piss In Ya F’n Mouth Ho’: Lil Wayne and Mark Cuban Feud Over Rapper’s Diss of Mavs Star Luka Doncic

Nothing like a little Twitter spat to end an NBA playoff round as rapper Lil Wayne took more shots at Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban after Game 7 between the Mavs and the Phoenix Suns.

If you haven’t checked the scores in a while, the young Mavericks, led by phenom Luka Doncic, upset the title-contending Suns in a blowout win Sunday, 123-90, and the score really wasn’t even that close. The win signaled an advance to the western conference finals for the Mavs but the real story comes with the courtside feud between Cuban and Wayne, an avid supporter of Chris Paul.

It all started May 8th, after Luka and Dallas evened up the series, 2-2, in Game 4, prompting Wayne to take his frustrations to Twitter, calling out Doncic specifically.

Luka a ho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 8, 2022

The name-calling only seemed to fuel Doncic and the Mavs, coming alive for Game 6 and 7 to embarrass the Suns in front of their home fans, prompting Cuban to get the last laugh(or so he thought)Sunday, using Wayne’s lyrics against him.

Obviously, getting punked by a tech mogul and his European prodigy wasn’t on the cards for Wayne, taking to Twitter once again, this time beefing with Cuban in a series of tweets threatening the Mavs owner.

Lil Wayne responds to Mark Cuban then deleted it. What on earth 😂 pic.twitter.com/tRlrgyUICB — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 18, 2022

Ya lil bitch it’s up — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 18, 2022

“I will piss in ya fk’n mouth ho,” the rapper tweeted in a since-deleted post.

Strong words from Wayne as it seems everyone is frustrated with the Suns performance after they came out flat in Game 7, an idea that a few Twitter users picked up on.

So Lil Wayne can dish it, but he can’t take it. Kinda like his current favorite players. — WCF Dalton (@dalton_trigg) May 18, 2022

Oof burn. Like Jack Nicholson said in A Few Good Men: “You can’t handle the truth!”

