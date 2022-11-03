‘I’m Just Here To Continue To Expose Things’: Kyrie Calls Himself a ‘Beacon of Light’ For His Opinions

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving met with the media Thursday afternoon after practice to address the statement he’d released earlier in the day.

Irving has been in the spotlight over the last week after he tweeted out a clip from a film called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” The film had many anti-Semitic tropes.

After Irving had a back-and-forth with ESPN reporter Nick Freidell Saturday night, the Nets kept Irving away from the press. But it doesn’t keep him out of the news over it. For example, he faced protests from a group of fans Monday night who wore t-shirts that read, “Fight Anti-Semitism.”

Irving released a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League. And he and the Nets donated $500,000 each to organizations in the local communities that combat hate.

I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day. I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.

The statement did not settle well with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, however, because was not a direct apology. Silver put out a statement about it as well, criticizing Irving’s “reckless” decisions:

Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss the situation.

When Irving met with the media Thursday afternoon, he said he won’t compare other atrocities, but would continue to bring “light” on information he considers suppressed.

“So I’m not here to compare anyone’s atrocities or tragic events their families have dealt with, generations of time,” Irving said. “I’m just here to continue to expose things that our world continues to put in darkness. I’m a light; I’m a beacon of light. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Irving compared his fight for social causes to his ability to play basketball.

“You guys ask me questions about basketball, I give you my expert opinion,” Irving added. “You guys ask me about other things, I give you my opinion, and it’s met with whatever you believe the perception or the deception is. You guys investigate my life every day, and you justify it by serving your own purpose, which I honor. I would like the same respect in return.”

Watch above via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com