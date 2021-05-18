‘I’M NOT TAKING THEIR SH*T ANYMORE!’ Radio Host Blows a Gasket, Obliterates WWE For Letting Zombies Invade Wrestling Event

Many viewers didn’t love the unique decision by WWE and Vince McMahon to have zombies invade Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash.

Leading the charge of fans disappointed by the pay-per-view event is SiriusXM Busted Open radio host Dave LaGreca, who lost his mind during a classic radio rant.

“I’m not TAKING THEIR SH*T ANYMORE! I deserve better than what they put in that f*cking ring during that match,” LaGreca blasted.

“I’m not taking their sh*t anymore!” 😲😠🤬 A caller on #BustedOpen sets @davidlagreca1 off when he tries to come at him for his opinion on #WMBacklash… 🧟‍♂️@bullyray5150 For more Busted Open 📺 visit: https://t.co/6PgtHdSqJl pic.twitter.com/8o6u6OGDxR — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 17, 2021

The Lumberjack Match between The Miz and Damien Priest is the bout that featured zombies, leaving wrestling fans divided.

“The Miz who’s a former world champion deserves more than pretending to get eaten by zombies in the f*cking ring,” LaGreca said after being set off by a caller who was defending the zombie attack.

“Years from now, people aren’t gonna be talking about that f*cking sh*t that I had to pay to watch at WrestleMania Backlash,” the enraged radio host continued. “Where f*cking zombies are attacking the wrestlers and Adnan Virk is explaining to me what a zombie is. I don’t have TO TAKE THAT SH*T!”

“Do you love pro wrestling?” LaGreca asked. “Vince McMahon doesn’t. VINCE MCMAHON DOESN’T! No he f*cking he hates pro wrestling. He hates it. He hates pro wrestling. He thinks it’s disgusting. He hates pro wrestling. HAAAAATES PRO WRESTLING.”

LaGreca wasn’t alone in hating the zombie bit, with famous pro wrestler Chris Jericho claiming it set the brand back 30 years.

Zombies…ZOMBIES? Wow that just set wrestling back 30 years. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 17, 2021

Radio ranting runs in the LaGreca family. His brother Don LaGreca is well-known on the New York radio airwaves for his epic meltdowns on 98.7 ESPN’s The Michael Kay Show. But the wrestling pundit gave his New York sports radio sibling a run for his money when Vince McMahon and zombies nearly made him explode.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]