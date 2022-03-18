Indiana Cheerleaders Save March Madness Game by Expertly Retrieving Ball Wedged in Backboard

Cheerleaders saved the day during Indiana’s NCAA men’s tournament game against St. Mary’s on Thursday night.

While the Hoosiers ultimately lost the game, as St. Mary’s earned an 82-53 victory in Portland, they still scored the best play of the night.

The team’s cheerleading squad leaped into action after the ball got wedged behind the backboard during the last 18 minutes of the second half.

The ball got so high up there, that even St. Mary’s Matthias Tass — who is 6′ 10″ — could not free it from the backboard. Neither could referee Kelly Pfeifer, who attempted to knock the ball down while standing on a chair and holding a mop.

It quickly became clear that neither the officials nor the players could figure out a way to get the ball themselves.

That’s when the cheerleaders got subbed in.

One Indiana cheerleader lifted another above his head, giving her the perfect height to rescue the ball and save the March Madness game.

The scene earned roaring applause from the crowd, even exciting CBS Sports announcer Andrew Catalon, who had treated the moment like a legitimate mid-game play.

“Oh, what a play,” Catalon exclaimed. “The cheerleader saves the day, and that’s her one shining moment. This place is at its feet. The cheerleader is the hero in Portland.”

As Indiana ultimately lost the game despite the incredible play, St. Mary’s will now play either UCLA or Akron in the second round of the NCAA men’s tournament.

