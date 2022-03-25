International Skating Union Ousts Two Commentators After Hot Mic Catches One Calling Olympic Gold Medalist ‘B*tch From Canada’

The International Skating Union ousted two of its commentators on Thursday following a hot mic incident that caught one of them calling Olympic gold medalist Meagan Duhamel “that bitch from Canada.”

British commentator Simon Reed was caught making the remark at the end of a broadcast on Wednesday at the World Figure Skating Championships in France, and his colleague Nicky Slater was heard laughing at Reed’s comment.

On Thursday, the ISU apologized to Duhamel for “the inappropriate and unacceptable behavior of the two commentators” and said an internal investigation would be underway.

The ISU said in its tweeted statement that it “took instant action with its service provider to suspend both commentators with immediate effect and neither will cover any future Figure Skating events for the ISU.”

Duhamel, who retired from skating in 2018 and is working at the World Figure Skating Championships as a commentator for CBC, quote tweeted video of the hot mic moment.

She joked in a second tweet: “If on Saturday when I’m working for CBC Sports, I make ANY inappropriate comments, please let me know. I want to be better and I promise not to call you a bitch.”

The Toronto Star reported Duhamel and other skaters had been critical of some of Reed and Slater’s commentary on the championships.

“Both said the Russian skaters, who were banned from the event after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were missed at the world championships,” the Toronto Star reported. “They said they couldn’t tell how many rotations were in a jump since they don’t follow skating. One called a 16-year-old skater ‘a sight for sore eyes.'”

American-Canadian three-time World medalist Kaitlyn Weaver tweeted in support of Duhamel, writing in a tweet that was retweeted by Duhamel if a man with her record “had taken to Twitter to stand for fairness and respectful language on the global worlds broadcast,” he probably would have been called “something quite nice” on a hot mic.

Weaver proposed in later tweets selling a “that bitch from Canada” t-shirt to support Ukraine.

Shortly before the ISU released its statement ousting Reed and Slater, Duhamel posted that both the ISU president and Reed had reached out to personally apologize to her.

She added: “I don’t think a public apology is necessary at this point. I appreciate and respect their apologies.”

