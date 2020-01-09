The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has explicitly banned political hand signals, armbands, and kneeling from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

In published guidelines, the IOC declared, “We believe that the example we set by competing with the world’s best while living in harmony in the Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message to send to an increasingly divided world. This is why it is important, on both a personal and a global level, that we keep the venues, the Olympic Village and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious or ethnic demonstrations.”

“If we do not, the life’s work of the athletes around us could be tarnished, and the world would quickly no longer be able to look at us competing and living respectfully together, as conflicts drive a wedge between individuals, groups and nations,” it continued, noting, “That is not to say that you should be silent about the issues you care deeply about, and below you will find a list of places where you can express your views at the Olympic Games.”

Such expressions of protest outlawed by the IOC include, “Displaying any political messaging, including signs or armbands,” “Gestures of a political nature, like a hand gesture or kneeling,” and “Refusal to follow the Ceremonies protocol.”

Though “protests and demonstrations” are banned from “all Olympic venues,” the IOC noted that athletes are free to be political during “press conferences and interviews, i.e. in the mixed zones, in the International Broadcasting Centre (IBC) or the Main Media Centre (MMC),” team meetings, or on “digital or traditional media.”

According to AP News, “Athletes who break protest rules at the July 24-Aug. 9 Tokyo Games face three rounds of disciplinary action — by the IOC, a sport’s governing body and a national Olympic body.”

