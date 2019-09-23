The University of Pennsylvania, a member of the Ivy League, is truly one of America’s finest. (Just ask our president.) This past year, 44,961 of America’s brightest high school seniors sought admission to the prestigious school. That group of promising 17-year-olds were undaunted by the fact that 92 percent of their applications would eventually land in the reject pile.

Those 44,961 gifted scholars, it turns out, all put their fate — their futures — in the hands of this man:

That video, from early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagles-Detroit Lions game, went viral — as it depicted a truly irate Eagles backer. His team down 10 points late in the contest, the man was seen absolutely screaming at the 2018 Super Bowl champs — with some choice four-letter words clearly sprinkled into his rant.

Social media eventually identified the angry fan as Eric Furda — the dean of admissions at Penn.

Furda confirmed he was the viral ranter in a pair of Tweets:

Bottom line is that calls were missed that were basic and also in place for player safety! Not sure what the refs were looking at today! — Eric J. Furda (@DeanFurda) September 22, 2019

After further review of the play I will take the 15 yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct But I will not lose my passion for Philadelphia and Penn sports! Thanks for all the interview requests but we have a game on Thursday to get ready for which I will watch at home! — Eric J. Furda (@DeanFurda) September 23, 2019

To the prospective members of the class of 2024 at Penn: Here’s hoping your application doesn’t hit Furda’s desk on a Monday after an Eagles loss.

