‘It Killed Me’: Ukrainian Fencer Speaks Out After Being Disqualified from World Championship for Refusing to Shake Her Russian Opponent’s Hand

Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan on Thursday called for changes to the International Fencing Federation’s rules after she was disqualified from a tournament for refusing to shake her Russian opponent’s hand.

Since the Russia invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian athletes have refrained from shaking the hands of Russian and Belarusian opponents. For the most part, Russians and Belarusians have been understanding of the circumstances.

IFF rules, however, state that refusal to shake hands after a contest warrants an automatic black card and expulsion.

“The rules have to change,” Kharlan said in an Instagram video after the ruling, “because the world is changing.”

After defeating Russian fencer Anna Smirnova, Kharlan extended her sabre so the two could tap blades instead of shaking hands. Smirnova walked away and began a sit-down protest for 45 minutes.

“I did not want to shake hands with that athlete and I acted with my heart,” Kharlan continued.

“So when I heard that they were going to remove me from the competition, disqualify me and give me a black card, of course it killed me. It killed me so much that I was screaming in pain.”

IFF Interim President Emmanuel Katsiadakis said that while Kharlan is disqualified from the individual championships, she may still participate in the team competition.

“The most important thing for an athlete is to be able to compete, for my family, my team, my country and all the people who support me,” Kharlan later said in a statement. “During these difficult few days, I appreciate all the support I’ve had from around the world.”

