‘It’ll Be Fun, No?!’ Mic’d Up NHL Goalie Caught on Tape Pleading With Referee To Let Him Fight Opposing Goalie

Minnesota Wild’s goalie Marc-André Fleury was caught on tape pleading with a linesman to let him fight the St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

On Wednesday night, the Wild’s Ryan Hartman scored a goal on Binnington. As Hartman skated past the Blues goalie, he made contact with him. Binnington decided to take matters into his own hands and shoved Hartman in the middle of the celebration, sparking an all-out brawl between the two teams.

Fleury left his net at the other end of the ice and tried to get in on the action.

“Hey, hey, hey! Let’s go!” Fleury said to Binnington. “Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!”

Unfortunately for hockey fans who wanted to see a goalie fight, it did not happen since the lineman stepped in the middle of the two and broke it up before punches were thrown.

“No, no, no! We’re not done!” Fleury said to the linesman. “Come on! It’ll be good! He always wants to fight somebody, you know? It’ll be fun, no?! Get the crowd going a bit! Yeah?”

Fleury’s issue quickly changed from wanting to fight Binnington to how his appearance looked without a mask on.

“I don’t like having my hair like this, you know?” Fleury said.

Binnington received a match penalty for the incident, and he has been suspended two games by the NHL for his role in the mayhem.

Fleury was asked about the incident after the game, and he had a very big smile on his face about the almost fight.

“I saw him jump in there and punch one of the guys, so I felt that was my guy, I had to take care of,” Fleury said.

A reporter asked Fleury if he “wanted it to happen.”

“Yeah! I crossed the ice and take off my helmet, so I think I wanted it!” Fleury said. “But the refs were pretty quick in there. They didn’t let me go in!”

"That was my guy I had to take care of" 🗣 The 🌸 on protecting the fellas last night vs. STL. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/AiBpmUynRd — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 16, 2023

Watch above via NHL on TNT and @mnwild on Twitter.

