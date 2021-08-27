It’s Complicated: Shaq Reveals Hilarious Dating Struggle Having to Delete Tinder Because Women Didn’t Believe Him

Shaquille O’Neal has been on the dating scene for the last decade after splitting with his now ex-wife. But according to the NBA Hall-of-Famer, it’s not always easy to find a match when you’re a superstar.

“I tried to get on Tinder, but they didn’t believe it was me,” Shaq said on the Full Send podcast. “When it first came out, I got on and put me and was like, ‘hey meet me at this place.’”

But Shaq’s smooth talking didn’t work. “I don’t know you, you’re not Shaq!” he claims women would respond to him. “I had to delete it,” he added of the popular dating app.

He’s not on Tinder, but Shaq said he loves Instagram, calling it “the best way to meet girls.” When Canadian YouTuber Kyle Forgeard suggested girls’ “motive when they wake up is to just take photos so they can eventually bag a rich guy,” Shaq wouldn’t confer.

“I’m not gonna talk about the ladies because I like my privileges with the ladies,” Shaq quickly said. “Delete me from this conversation.”

