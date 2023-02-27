‘It’s Not Funny, It’s Not Cute’: Shannon Sharpe Rips Alabama Star Linked To Gun Used In Murder For Pregame ‘Pat Down’ Introduction

Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe blasted Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller — who police say is linked to a gun used in a murder — for his pregame “pat down” introduction.

Jamea Jonae Harris was killed in January after former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis allegedly shot at a car she was riding in near Alabama’s campus in Tuscaloosa. On Tuesday, police told a grand jury that Miller gave Miles the gun that was used in the deadly shooting.

After the news broke of his alleged role in the murder, Miller played in his first game Wednesday night and faced chants of “lock him up” and loud boos at the University of South Carolina.

Prior to Alabama’s game on Sunday, Miller went through his pregame routine, and a teammate patted him down as if he was being searched for a weapon. (This type of patdown also takes place prior to a UFC fighter entering the cage, and the team has been doing it all season, well before the death of Jamea Harris.) On Monday, Sharpe took to Undisputed, with co-host Skip Bayless, to show his disgust at Miller’s pregame antics.

“I understand that he been doing this routine, but Skip, once you become part of a murder investigation, you let that go,” Sharpe said. “It’s inappropriate; someone tragically lost their life. And to the young woman’s family, I am so sorry what transpired. It’s senseless and should not have happened.”

“But, it’s not funny; it’s not cute,” Sharpe said. “And first of all, you continuously do that. What’s cute? What’s funny about a Black man being patted down? Do you understand what’s going on in America? You think that’s cute?”

Sharpe thinks Miller, 20, is old enough to know the difference between right and wrong and should have changed his pregame routine.

“Even though you’re part of an active murder investigation, you still think this is appropriate young man?” Sharpe said. “I’m glad your coach pulled you aside.”

The Undisputed host praised Alabama head basketball coach Nate Oats after he sat Miller down to explain how poorly his actions looked.

“I’m glad that his coach said, ‘it was inappropriate, and it won’t happen again,'” Sharpe said. “This should’ve stopped long time ago. I wish it never would have started. There are a lot of other celebrations, young man; you could do.”

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

