‘It’s OVER!’ Stephen A. Smith SLAMS the Championship Window Shut on LeBron’s Lakers

He’s 36-years-old, has 18 seasons in the NBA, one championship in Los Angeles, but that’s it. Stephen A. Smith is declaring LeBron James’ championship window with the Lakers officially closed.

“It’s OVER!” Smith yelled as he emphatically slammed the Lakers title window shut during a guest appearance on ESPN’s Get Up! Friday morning. The Lakers were blown out by the Phoenix Suns Thursday night, knocking LeBron out of the playoffs’ first-round for the first time in his NBA career.

Smith cited six different NBA teams who he believes are on an upward trajectory, the Warriors, Jazz, Nuggets, Nets, Bucks and 76ers, as he repeatedly yelled “It’s OVER!” for the Lakers.

“I gave you about six or seven different reasons before I even brought up Father Time. Before I even brought up injury-prone Anthony Davis,” Smith argued to the Get Up! crew led by Damien Woody and Mike Greenberg.

“The Los Angeles Lakers did it to themselves,” Smith continued. “The Los Angeles Lakers win the title last year. What happened? Everybody in the NBA will tell you they were feeling themselves … There’s a lot of people for the Los Angeles Lakers, that were accused of not prioritizing, taking this season seriously enough because they were feeling themselves as reigning NBA Champions.”

“They blew their opportunity. And as a result. It’s over,” Smith added.

LeBron and Anthony Davis were noticeably hobbled by injuries during the NBA Playoffs this year. At full strength, they remain one of the most dynamic duos in NBA history, but health remains a question mark for both of them at this point in their careers.

