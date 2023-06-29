‘It’s Too Far’: Rob Gronkowski Claims the Father of 10-Year-Old Football Sensation ‘Baby Gronk’ Contacted Him ‘500 Times Already’

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has finally shared his thoughts on “Baby Gronk,” the 10-year-old football player who’s become an internet sensation overnight.

Speaking with Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Gronkowski revealed that Baby Gronk’s father — a man named Jake San Miguel — had reached out to him and his brother incessantly for more than a month.

“Probably like four weeks ago, my brother told me,” Gronkowski said. “I was like, ‘Yo, did you see Baby Gronk yet?’ He goes, ‘Did I see him? His dad fucking hit me up 500 times already.’ He goes, ‘Don’t do anything with him. His dad is so annoying.'”

Baby Gronk — whose real name is Madden San Miguel — became a viral hit when clips of him playing football circulated on the Internet. His social media accounts also posted videos of him visiting a number of college football programs, giving the impression that he’s already being heavily recruited.

Not long after gaining all this attention, however, the facade came crashing down. Several content creators posted screenshots of Jake reaching out to them to promote his son. For some of them, Jake messaged them privately more than 100 times in an effort to help his son go viral. Then, the Bring The Juice podcast revealed outtakes of its interview with Jake and Madden, showing Jake feeding his son lines to say in an effort to garner buzz.

Baby Gronk’s dad disturbingly fed his 10-year old son answers on a recent podcast. Tough to watch how bad this has gottenpic.twitter.com/sdBN45YKzh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 29, 2023

“It’s to the point where it’s awkward,” Gronkowski said. “It’s too far.”

During the conversation, Gronkowski also mentioned the idea of sending Baby Gronk’s father a cease and desist letter.

