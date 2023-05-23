When challenging his colleagues for their questionable opinions on First Take, ESPN’s J.J. Redick isn’t afraid to remind everyone that he’s the one with the most extensive basketball experience.

Tuesday’s episode was no different. This time, however, Redick felt compelled to apologize to Stephen A. Smith.

As they were discussing the possibility of LeBron James retiring, Redick gave his rationale for why the 38-year-old star might seriously be considering it.

“He’s coming off year 20, age 38, a long playoff run where’s had to play a ton of minutes with an injury,” Redick said. “And it’s just human nature that you would begin to say, ‘Oh, maybe I’m nearing the end.'”

Smith said while he listened to what Redick said, he didn’t “understand much of it.” Redick took it as a slight.

“Well, you didn’t play, Stephen A.,” he said. “You didn’t play. You don’t understand athletic mortality. Three games at wherever – South Dakota, Winston-Salem State – doesn’t count.”

JJ Redick throwing some shade at Stephen A’s college basketball career 👀 pic.twitter.com/wdeXArq6eS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 23, 2023

Later on in the show, Redick apologized and admitted that Smith’s comment got to him.

“And Stephen A., I just want to apologize,” Redick said. “I will admit something, and I shouldn’t admit this: I let you get underneath my skin in the A block, and I was a little flustered and I misspoke. I had a little brain lapse and I couldn’t say Winston-Salem State University, and I did not mean any disrespect to that university or to you.”

Of course, it’s far from the first time Redick has questioned Smith on his basketball knowledge due to his lack of playing experience. He notably did it when Smith suggested Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard was one of the worst superstars in NBA history.

