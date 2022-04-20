ESPN analyst J.J. Redick joined First Take Wednesday to talk some NBA playoffs but before the segment could start, he went after Chris “Mad Dog” Russo for earlier comments regarding Chris Paul.

The roast occurred at the top of the second hour of Wednesday’s show when moderator Molly Qerim pointed out that the former NBA player had a problem with what Russo had previously stated.

“Look you were talking about the Suns. You were talking about Devin Booker’s injury there were questions you had. You were saying something about Chris Paul and he was up and down,” Redick started. “My issue is, Chris Paul has been a model of consistency for 17 years. And in the playoffs, he has been great. And if you are going to point to one or two games, we can do that with every player. With every player. I’m sure we could go back to your era in the 1950s and 1960s and find some spotty performances.”

The age comment made Russo laugh but he didn’t back down, citing Paul’s postseason woes over the years,which Redick then had to correct him on.

“The missed free throws in Oklahoma City. He lost that series when he was on the Clippers. He missed two or four…” Russo said.

“I was on the team. It was a turnover, he fouled Russell Westbrook and then he turned it over on the last play. There was no free throws involved in that game,” Redick clarified.

The conversation turned to Paul’s legacy amongst the all-time greats, as Redick and Stephen A. Smith placed in as a top five point guard of all-time. But Russo, not so much, seeing the original players of the early NBA as much more impactful on the sport of basketball.

JJ Redick going from one of the most hated basketball players on the planet in college to fighting against Cousy evangelists is one the most miraculous redemption arcs I’ve ever witnessed. pic.twitter.com/pbDtMPy4yx — Black Big Lebowski (@LaJethroJenkins) April 20, 2022

“When you put him on the level of the all-time greats you can’t have these games,” Russo continued.

“Is he an all-time-great J.J.?” Qerim asked the ex-player.

“He’s an all-time-great point guard. He wins a championship, he’s in the conversation for the greatest point guard ever,” Redick said.

“No, he’s not. He’s not Bob Cousy,” Russo replied.

“Bob Cousy couldn’t dribble with his left hand,” Redick snapped back. “Bob Cousy won championships when there were eight teams in the NBA and had to win two playoff series. Let’s celebrate Bob Cousy in his era but you can’t compare pre-1980 with the modern NBA. No you cannot.”

The Cousy roast continued as Russo tried to defend the Celtics great by mentioning his first-team all-NBA status to which Redick had an answer for that too.

“Did Bob Cousy ever shoot over 40% from the field in his career?” Redick asked Russo. “Not once.”

“He also had 29 assists in an NBA game,” Mad Dog stated.

“Well you know, he was being guarded by plumbers and firemen,” Redick retorted.

“That is true,” Smith finally chimed in.

The conversation carried on for another minute before Molly Q was able to reel them back in but one thing is for certain: The former Duke Blue Devil owned a veteran talk show host on daytime television as Redick had an answer for every one of Russo’s comments.

The best part of the whole clip: Stephen A. Smith was shut out of his own as he tried effortlessly to get a word in but couldn’t because Redick had the conversation all to himself.

