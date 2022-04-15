J.R. Smith Reveals The NBA Bubble Reeked of Marijuana: ‘We Was Blowing It Down In There’

With the legalization of marijuana sweeping the nation in recent years, rumors have swirled about cannabis use among players. So when former NBA player J.R. Smith made an appearance on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ All the Smoke podcast and said it out loud, it wasn’t a shock so much as a “well, d’uh.”

In other words: Surprise surprise! Athletes smoke pot.

Smith was asked by Barnes on the popular podcast if marijuana had made an appearance in the 2020 NBA bubble, to which he gave a resounding confirmation.

“We was blowing it down in there,” Smith said about the NBA bubble when asked by Barnes, causing him and Jackson to burst out laughing. “That was the only way you could really function in that joint.”

Jackson then revealed that him and Smith were on FaceTime most nights as the 2020 Laker would roll up in his hotel room, describing his experiences in the bubble.

“We was on FaceTime when you was rolling up, telling us how miserable you was when you were in the bubble,” Jackson stated.

Smith continued on however, explaining how he is actually grateful for the 2020 bubble as it helped the overall perception of cannabis use for athletes.

“It was cool, I’m glad it happened because it finally broke that barrier and that stigma that you couldn’t play and all of this, it was a drug, it was this and that,” Smith stated, possibly under the influence during the interview.

The former pro hooper also revealed that some players struggle with the bright lights and crowds and that the weed actually helps them calm down and focus on the game of basketball.

“Some of them really can’t play that well in front of 30,000,” Smith said. “But at the same time you saw some of the best level of basketball. You see these dudes still doing what they was doing like kicking, killing, cooking (during the bubble). Stop making it seem like it’s alcohol or something. You know you ain’t out there playing drunk just getting 60 (points) like that.”

“When you can be at peace with your mind, your body, and your soul, and you can go out there and just hoop, that’s all you want,” he finished.

Watch above via All The Smoke Podcast

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com