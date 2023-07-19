Ja Morant’s Friend Arrested for Incident in Which the Two Allegedly Beat Up a Teenager

Davonte Pack – a friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant – has been arrested for assaulting a teenager during a pick-up basketball game in 2022.

The teenager – Josh Holloway – is currently suing Pack and Morant over the incident, alleging they beat him up.

Police announced a warrant for Pack’s arrest on July 10. According to the warrant, Holloway suffered “hematoma to the scalp, sore jaw and headaches in the area of where Pack struck him.”

On July 26, 2022, Holloway was involved in a pick-up basketball game at Morant’s house. Tempers flared at one point during the game, resulting in him throwing a ball at Morant. Morant then struck Holloway, and Pack followed up with another hit knocking him to the ground. Morant and Holloway claim they acted in self-defense.

Holloway claimed he was struck several more times on the ground “before others intervened,” according to the affidavit.

#MORE from the arrest affidavit for Davonte Pack He admitted during deposition for a lawsuit that he hit teenager Josh Holloway in the head & knocked him to the ground. Pack said he “did not feel threatened” Holloway is suing. Trial next April if case not dismissed/settled pic.twitter.com/oWrxj6Ehaz — Joyce Peterson (@MemphoNewsLady) July 19, 2023

Morant has admitted to hitting Holloway, but says it was in self-defense after the teen threw the ball and approached him aggressively. Because of this, Morant has filed a countersuit.

Pack, on the other hand, said he “did not feel threatened at the time he struck Holloway.” He’s been charged with assault and his arraignment is set for Thursday.

Morant has not been charged in the case. If it is not settled or dismissed, the case will go to trial in April 2024.

