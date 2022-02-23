Jack Nicklaus Mocks Phil Mickelson’s Interest in Saudi Golf League, One Year After Signing Deal to Design a Course in Riyadh

For now, the controversial Saudi Golf League appears to be collapsing without star support, but PGA legend Jack Nicklaus doesn’t seem to understand why there was ever an appeal to begin with.

Speaking at an event ahead of the Honda Classic, Nicklaus sounded perplexed at the idea of golfers spurning the PGA Tour for the startup Saudi league.

“It’s brought millions and millions of dollars to communities, it’s brought great competition, great television,” Nicklaus said of the PGA. “Why would I not support that? Instead, I’m going to go support for my own benefit…at the whim of an advertising agency in Saudi Arabia…I just don’t like it. I don’t think it’s right.”

Nicklaus not sounding too enamored with the proposed breakaway Saudi golf league in this clip from an event earlier today, shared by a source. (Nicklaus a Trump friend) pic.twitter.com/QBZesyJa8f — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 23, 2022

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson was very open about his interest in joining the Saudi backed startup league and criticized the inner workings of the PGA. But after he attempted to rationalize working with human rights violator Saudi Arabia, Mickelson’s interest was met with fierce backlash, causing the 51-year-old golf star to since apologize for his comments.

After Nicklaus was informed that a number of players who were rumored to be associated with the Saudi Golf League have recently backed out, he bluntly stated Mickelson “should go” if he wants to.

“Apparently if he does, he’s going to go alone,” the event host said.

“He’ll have a great tour,” Nicklaus responded sarcastically, drawing a roar of laughter from the audience.

Although Nicklaus might not agree with pro golfers joining the startup league, his concern might have more to do with the concept of leaving the PGA than it does accepting an excess of Saudi money. Ironically, almost exactly one year ago, Nicklaus expressed his excitement in signing on to design a golf course near the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

“I am excited by this project and my first golf course design in the Middle East,” Nicklaus said in last year’s press release. “To be selected as one of the first international designers to work in the Kingdom is a great honor.”

While Nicklaus is designing a course in Saudi Arabia, his friend Donald Trump might reportedly see his own golf properties in the United States serve as event locations for the controversial new pro tour.

