Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul got into an awkward back-and-forth with HBO’s Bomani Jones this week over a question about Paul’s boxing career.

Paul was a big YouTube creator before he ventured off into boxing. Since then, he’s fought some high-profile names from the sports world, to much media attention. Those bouts included former UFC fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. Paul currently sits on a 6-0 record.

On Friday, Paul announced he will fight Tommy Fury, brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, in Saudi Arabia on February 27th. Jones had Jake on his HBO show Game Theory airing Friday and the two got into an awkward confrontation over a question about what would happen should Fury win.

“I don’t plan on losing,” Paul said. “I don’t train to lose. I feel like that’s probably your mindset. A lot of people try to project their mindsets onto me.”

Jones immediately pushed back and told Paul he was not trying to add his mindset onto the Youtuber turned boxer.

“We’re all surprised that you keep winning these fights,” Jones said. “But if somebody does beat you, how much interest stays in this when it stops being a surprise?”

Paul thinks his fans will not lose interest in his boxing career if he loses a fight, and then he dropped the hammer on Jones, which caused a very tense moment.

“Imma be honest, bro; I don’t know who the fuck you are,” Paul said. “My PR team set up this interview.”

“Dude, all I know about you is that people don’t like you,” Jones said.

Paul and UFC President Dana White have taken shots at one another over the years. Paul even made a diss track toward White. Paul felt White did not pay his UFC fighters enough money.

Jones has been a sportscaster for over 15 years and has been with ESPN since 2004. His HBO show Game Theory returned for its second season at the beginning of January. Perhaps Paul does not watch much sports television and never saw Jones before, but the two put on an incredible performance taking jabs back and forth with one another.

