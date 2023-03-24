Jake Paul Claims He Did Ayahuasca With Aaron Rodgers

Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul claims he and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did Ayahuasca together.

On Friday, Paul discussed a variety of topics with Fox News Digital. Among those topics was his latest boxing match, which he lost to Tommy Fury.

“It’s funny, I was planning on doing the darkness retreat later this year,” Paul told Fox News Digital.

In February, Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show that he would embark on a darkness and isolation retreat before deciding if he wants to continue playing football.

After the quarterback came out and saw the light, he told the show in March that “at this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets.”

That was not the only thing he and Rodgers apparently have in common; as Paul described, he and Rodgers shared a trip together where the two did the psychedelic substance.

“Aaron and I were actually together when we did the ayahuasca,” Paul said to Fox News Digital. “He’s more publicly known for speaking about it, but I was actually there with him when we did it.”

“We spent the week there doing it,” he said. “Definitely share that similarity in terms of spirituality and reflecting and going into the deepest parts of the mind. Definitely have been doing some of that.”

According to the Integrative Mental Health University, the psychedelic substance is described as:

Ayahuasca is a healing brew created from plants that grow in the Amazon. It has been used for centuries by indigenous people in the Amazon and is now sought after by health seekers, people seeing relief from mental disturbances and addictions, and those searching for expanded consciousness.

Rodgers admitted that he took the substance while he was in Peru right before lockdowns occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was a very deep and meaningful couple nights — ceremony. And I came back and knew that I was never gonna be the same,” Rodgers said. “Like you said, it doesn’t, you don’t do that — and then not — for me, I didn’t do that and think, ‘Oh, I’m never playing football again.'”

