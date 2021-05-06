Jake Tapper Provides Greatest Incentive Yet for Getting Covid Jab: Take the Vaccine So We Can ‘Pack the Stands and Boo the Astros’

Jake Tapper opened Thursday afternoon’s The Lead on CNN with a plea for people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Just please everyone, keep getting vaccinated so we can all pack the stands and boo against the Astros,” Tapper said, noting the daily number of people getting their Covid jab continues to slow down.

Last season, the Houston Astros escaped boisterous and hostile crowds as fans were prohibited from attending Major League Baseball games. But fans didn’t forget the Astros were outed for cheating during the 2017 MLB postseason en route to the World Series, and they’ve returned to jeer Houston’s baseball team.

Tapper’s proposed incentive came as Yankee Stadium continued their opportunity to roast the Astros, with fans chanting “f*ck your birthday” as they celebrated Jose Altuve. But Covid restrictions have tempered the boos with only 10,580 fans permitted into the stadium this week, as opposed to their usual capacity of 54,251.

“Fuck your birthday” From Yankees fans to Jose Altuve pic.twitter.com/kLHpLAHjDX — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) May 6, 2021

Altuve would get the last laugh, hitting a go-ahead homerun later in the game.

After growing up in Philadelphia, Tapper is a Phillies fan. Houston won’t visit Philadelphia this season, but they will be in Baltimore next month — should the DC-based anchor want to voice his displeasure with the Astros.

Watch above via, CNN

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]