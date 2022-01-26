James Harden Plays Dumb to Rumors that He’s Unhappy with Kyrie Irving and the Nets: ‘I Don’t Know About No Reports’

James Harden forced a trade to the Brooklyn Nets to pair with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to form a Big Three. Currently, he’s faced with the reality that it’s just the Big One-And-A-Half.

With Durant out for up to six weeks after suffering a knee injury and Irving playing in road games only, Harden is forced to carry a larger work load than the one he signed up for.

This week, Bleacher Report claimed Harden is unhappy in Brooklyn and frustrated by Irving’s status as a part-time player. Irving is barred from entering the Nets’ arena for home games because he refuses to get vaccinated against Covid.

Following their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night, Harden played dumb when asked about the rumors that he’s already planning his exit from Brooklyn at season’s end.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about. You’re talking about reports, I don’t know about no reports. Did you guys hear it from me?” Harden asked reporters rhetorically.

“I don’t know about any reports,” Harden continued when asked a second time. “Of course I’m frustrated, because we’re not healthy, there’s a lot of inconsistencies for whatever reason: injuries, Covid, whatever you want to call it. But yeah, it’s frustrating.

“I think everyone in this organization is frustrated, because we are better than what our record is and we should be on the way up. That’s all it is. I don’t know about any reports. If you didn’t hear it from me, I don’t talk to nobody. I have an agent. If you don’t hear it from me, then it’s reports.”

Harden has waved off “reports” before in his career, most notably when he was with the Houston Rockets and he was reportedly unhappy with Dwight Howard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook on separate occasions. Dwight Howard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook were all eventually traded away from the Rockets.

Watch above via SNY

