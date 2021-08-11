Jason Whitlock and Tucker Carlson Bash Media for Rockies ‘Dinger’ Controversy: ‘People Mine for Racism’ Like it’s Gold

Conservative sports columnist Jason Whitlock joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News Tuesday night, to rally against what he believes is a “gold rush” for racism. According to Whitlock, the “gold rush” was exemplified by Sunday’s “Dinger” controversy in Major league Baseball.

“Racism is now the new gold and people mine for racism gold the same way they mined for gold in the 1840s and 1850s,” Whitlock claimed.

“The people that are really benefitting are actually the people that are exploiting the miners,” The Blaze contributor told Carlson. “And I believe that’s social media, I believe that’s Twitter, I believe that’s Facebook…They’re feasting over this racial division that they’re promoting and it’s no different than the gold rush.”

Whitlock preached his stance after false racial allegations against a Colorado Rockies fan last weekend were escalated on social media. With Lewis Brinson at the plate for the Miami Marlins, shouts of what sounded like a racial slur emerged from the crowd. After they were repeatedly heard on the both TV broadcasts, the shouts were believed to be racial taunts directed at Brinson, who is Black.

Less than 24-hours later, the Rockies confirmed the best-case scenario – the fan at Coors Field was yelling “Dinger” for the team’s purple dinosaur mascot and not the alleged racial slur. Whitlock blamed corporate media and social media for what he claims was an example of “racism gold.”

“They’ve set up this game where everybody rushes out on a desperate hunt to find this racism gold and it’s not really scarce, but it’s just hard to find,” Whitlock said. “It’s costly to produce and point to it and say it contributes to systemic racism because that’s been changed by laws and rules, but this racism has a goal through social media, it’s making people wealthy and they are exploiting the rest of us.”

“We’re the victims of this,” Whitlock ranted to fuel the controversy. “Those of us with traditional American values, those of us who believe in God, those of us who believe in the founding documents of this country.”

“We have to come together and take our country back,” Whitlock declared, proceeding to excite Carlson who added, “You’re making my heart beat.”

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com