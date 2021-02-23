Jeff Bezos Reportedly Looking Into Buying the Washington Football Team

A series of court documents indicate that former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is making moves to become the owner of the Washington Football Team.

The documents, obtained by Front Office Sports, reference a conversation between Bezos’ attorney and the Baltimore-based sports investment banking firm, Moag & Co. The firm was apparently hired by the Washington Football Team’s three minority shareholders to negotiate a deal to sell their stakes to Bezos.

Front Office Sports reports that the team’s current owner, Dan Snyder, is claiming that one of the minority owners, real estate executive Dwight Schar, is leading an “extortion campaign” to coerce him into selling his stake. This appears to be in connection to a defamation lawsuit Snyder filed against MEA WorldWide, an Indian media company that reportedly pushed false claims that he was involved with sex trafficking and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

From FOS:

Snyder’s lawyers wrote that John Moag, the founder of Moag & Co., had advance knowledge of MEA WorldWide’s “corrupt disinformation campaign by, among other things, spreading malicious lies” about Snyder. “Keep an eye on the Redskins, it’s getting very interesting,” Moag texted a person on July 3, 2020. Their name was redacted in a screen capture attached to the filing. “Hopefully Snyder’s going,” the person responded.

Back in 2019, CBS Sports reported that Bezos had spent time with Snyder, and that there was mutual interest with the NFL as Bezos considered joining their ranks. Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO earlier this month, but he will still serve as executive chair of the Amazon board, and he owns the Washington Post.

