Jeff Van Gundy Lashes Out at Anti-Vaxxers for Citing Research: It’s Done By ‘People A Lot Smarter Than Anybody in the NBA’

Nearly every NBA player is vaccinated against Covid, but a select few who are refusing the jab continue to vocalize their skepticism, with some claiming they either have done or will do more research.

According to former NBA coach and current ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy, NBA players should be leaving vaccine research to experts in the field.

“You know the one that drives me crazy?” Van Gundy asked during ESPN’s Thursday night NBA preseason broadcast. “’I’m doing my own research.’”

“I would like someone to answer this question,” the former NBA coach continued. “What does that look like? You doing your own research? Are you doing studies yourself? Are you in the lab on a nightly basis? What are you doing? I don’t understand what that means.”

Jonathan Isaac, Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving are among the NBA’s most high-profile vaccine skeptics. Isaac has claimed he’s not anti-vax, anti-medicine or anti-science, but the Orlando Magic forward remains skeptical of taking the jab citing his own research and gathering of information.

“How about this, we got really smart people,” Van Gundy claimed. “A lot smarter than anybody in the NBA who’s already done the research.”

Van Gundy took specific aim at Irving during his rant, who will be barred from playing in Brooklyn Nets home games without vaccination. Irving is known for his academic intelligence, eccentric personality and worldly opinions, but the NBA superstar has also repeated wild conspiracies such as claiming the earth is flat.

Watch above via ESPN2

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com