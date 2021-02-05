Chiefs or Bucs? Brady or Mahomes? NFL fans across the country are sharply divided on who they’re rooting for in this Sunday’s Super Bowl. But the football fan in chief — through his chief spokesperson — is punting.

During Friday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked which team President Joe Biden will be pulling for in Sunday night’s big game. But in the face of a blitz from the White House press corps, the press secretary punted.

“Oh boy,” Psaki said, tongue-in-cheek. “That’s my first way to get hate mail from one part of the country.”

Psaki conceded that there is a split in the West Wing, but refused to reveal who is on which side of the fence.

“There is a division among our senior staff, I will admit on this particular question,” Psaki said. “But I won’t name names.”

Biden’s predecessor, President Donald Trump, was known to root for the New England Patriots when longtime pal Tom Brady — who will be under center for Tampa Bay on Sunday night — was calling signals in Foxboro. But the 46th president is, evidently, just hoping for a good game.

Still, it’s worth noting that Biden once toiled on the gridiron himself. In fact, the president was a standout wide receiver on an undefeated high school team. In a 2010 interview, Biden’s old quarterback — Bill Peterman — ribbed the then-vice president about an on-field gaffe.

“I threw him 20 touchdown passes,” Peterman said. “And he caught 19.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]