Jerry Jones Hurls F-Bomb At Robert Kraft During Heated Roger Goodell Contract Discussion: Per Report

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly threw an F-Bomb toward New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during a heated debate when league owners voted on commissioner Roger Goodell‘s contract extension.

The NFL owners voted to allow their compensation committee to start on a new contract for Goodell. The league voted 31-1 on the measure, and Jones was the lone owner to vote no, sources told ESPN.

Jones got defensive when Kraft decided to join the majority vote.

“Don’t fuck with me,” Jones reportedly told Kraft.

“Excuse me?” Kraft said to Jones.

Jones replied, “Don’t mess with me.”

The vote passed, which allowed the owners to offer Goodell a contract extension.

ESPN’s sources believed Jones did not like that the contract would not be set to a strict financial goal, and that the contract was too vague. The source added that there are no other issues between Jones and Kraft.

“He believes in corporate good governance and wants accountability on the financial goals tied to Roger’s bonus,” a league source told ESPN. “He is sensitive to awarding a big bonus to Roger before he performs and earns it.”

One league owner added that Goodell might get a two or three-year contract extension.

Goodell has been the NFL‘s commissioner since the 2006 season.

