Jets QB Zach Wilson’s Mom Locks Instagram After She Rants About ‘Snapchat Whores’ and ‘Disney Maskholes’

Zach Wilson’s mom making her Instagram private might be the best move of the NFL offseason for the recently drafted New York Jets quarterback.

When her son was selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lisa Wilson received local and national attention after she was labeled a ‘hot mom’ by sports radio hosts and others. Before making her Instagram private, the football mom gave her new followers a number of rants this week, including complaints about Covid-19 mask policies at Disney World.

“It was hotter in hell out there, like a whore in church,” she said of her family’s recent trip to Disney. “And, Disney – you’re kinda maskholes, I’m not gonna lie.”

Mom of Jets draft pick Zach Wilson complains that “Disney are a bunch of maskholes” because they were “always up in our business.” pic.twitter.com/K2XEzumQmp — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) May 12, 2021

As the parent company of ESPN, Disney is one of the NFL’s most lucrative partners. She followed her Disney rant with a brief post, “can you guys please tell Sophie that Snapchat is just for whores.”

The football mom also posted a clip of her giving parenting advice, and religion etiquette in response to constantly getting asked if she’s a Mormon.

“Teach your kids to cook, they need to know how to take care of themselves,” she said while showing what looks like an egg sandwich on white bread. “Don’t raise a bunch of little d*cks.”

Being an NFL quarterback in New York comes with enough pressure. Doing it while your mom is inviting negative attention on social media in her attempts to grab the spotlight will only add to the challenge.

